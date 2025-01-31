Watch Now
City View apartment passes fire alarm inspection

The City View Apartment tenants in Omaha can remain after passing the fire alarm inspection
BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright in Omaha, where we’ve been reporting for weeks on the conditions inside the city view apartments.

Today we’re told apartment complex passed its fire system inspection just a day before possible vacate notices.

Over the weeks, we’ve talked with residents inside the complex. They tell us, they are dealing, with rodents, mold and feces in hallways.

The apartment initially gained attention after a resident posted on Facebook of the conditions inside. So far, for 2025 there have already by multiple reports of health and safety concerns.

According to the mayor, the increase in reports this year began after the building security team quit due to not being paid by the out of state management company.

