City View residents given until July 31 to vacate apartments

Residents initially feared a June 30th move-out date, but a city official confirmed an extension to July 31st.

Demetrius Tellis, not on government aid, is relying on nonprofits for help with housing.

Legal Aid of Nebraska and other local groups are providing on-site support in the coming weeks.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Residents of City View Apartments now have until July 31 to move out, according to a spokesperson for the Omaha Fire Department. The update offers a measure of clarity following weeks of confusion among tenants, many of whom had believed their deadline was the end of June.

For Demetrius Tellis, who has lived at City View for the past two years, the uncertainty has been overwhelming. Lately, he’s been spending most of his time at the public library—using free resources to search for housing and make calls to nonprofits.

“Several others here—I have their numbers—I still haven't gotten ahold of them or a response yet,” said Tellis. “But I've been leaving messages… and hopefully, praying something will come right on through.”

Tellis is not on government assistance. Instead, he’s relying on outreach and persistence—hoping to secure housing that fits his needs or assistance covering first and last month’s rent.

The new July 31 move-out date was confirmed by a city employee earlier this week. As residents begin to make arrangements, multiple local organizations are stepping up to provide support.

Groups like Legal Aid of Nebraska, Together Omaha, Reimagine, the Metro Housing Collaborative, and the North Omaha Community Partnership have been working to help residents transition to more stable housing.

“I don’t want to stay in City View… no, it’s not comfortable,” Tellis added. “I got one more month.”He says he’s relieved to learn that the widely circulated June 30 move-out date—which he says he heard reported in the media—isn’t accurate.

I reached out to Peak Properties, the company currently in receivership of City View, to confirm the July 31 deadline but have not yet received a response.

Legal Aid of Nebraska says they—along with several other support agencies—plan to be back on-site in the coming weeks to meet with tenants and provide individualized assistance.

