City View residents say they feel more unsafe with new security team onsite

Residents allege security guards from have been kicking in doors—including those of occupied units—and harassing tenants.

Tenants, including seniors, say they feel unsafe and unheard, with some sharing images of damaged doors.

City Council-member Danny Begley urges residents to report safety issues to 911 and connect with legal aid or nonprofits for help with relocation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Near the City View Apartments, tensions are running high. The complex is currently in receivership and under new security oversight—but residents say that rather than feeling safer, they're living in fear.

Over the past two weeks, several tenants tell me they are feeling unsafe and even targeted by guards. One Security Solutions, the Omaha-based company now patrolling the property under contract with Chicago’s Peak Property.

“They're harassing the people who live here,” said Demetrius Tellis, who's lived at City View for two years. “Every damn day they've been on patrol—I’ve been harassed, and I live here.”

Tellis says guards have kicked in doors across the complex, including some where residents were still inside.

“We have senior citizens here, of all ages, of all categories, of all races but the security team here sucks,” said Tellis.

Another neighbor shared photos of damaged door frames.

“They’re getting rid of the troublemakers, but they are torturing the residents here,” said Tellis.

The owner of One Security Solutions confirmed that Peak Property has brought in an out-of-state team to assist in monitoring the area.

City Council-member Danny Begley said only one person has contacted him directly about the security issues but encourages others to come forward.

“I immediately followed back up with a phone call,” Begley said. “If people are scared for their safety, they need to call 911, and the Omaha Police Department will immediately respond.”

Begley also urged residents in need of housing assistance to reach out to Legal Aid and local nonprofits such as Heartland Family Services and Together Inc. for help relocating.

While visiting City View, a security guard told me their main task is to monitor who enters and exits the property and to clear out units believed to be occupied by non-residents.

I reached out to Peak Property by phone and email for comment, but have not received a response.

