City View residents scramble to move out as deadline hits

While the original notice stated tenants had to leave by July 26, organizations assisting residents say they technically have until July 31.

Some residents still don’t know where they’ll go next or how to move their belongings.

Several nonprofits, including the North Omaha Community Partnership, are working through the weekend to help residents move before eviction notices are issued on Monday.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a hectic and emotional day at the City View Apartments in Omaha, as residents pack up their belongings and prepare to leave — some with a place to go, others still unsure of what comes next.

Back on June 25th, tenants received official notice from property managers stating they needed to be out of the building by July 25th. The deadline arrived today.

The building is being shut down after being placed into receivership due to financial issues and numerous code violations.

For residents like Sabrina Czech, the past two months have been filled with stress and uncertainty.

“This is traumatizing, honestly— it’s a lot,” said Czech. “I have less than a couple hours to figure this out… and hopefully something works out because otherwise, I don’t know what to do.”

While Czech has been receiving help from local organizations offering general assistance, others in the building are facing major logistical barriers — especially those on the upper floors.

Andrea Brooks, who lives on the seventh floor, says non-working elevators and strict rules about outside help have made moving nearly impossible.

“My family was willing to come down to move me, but we can't have visitors,” Brooks said. “I'm trying to figure out how is this legal, who are these people you hired to move — they are visitors.”

Brooks says she’s feeling the pressure of mounting bills, all while just trying to retrieve her belongings.

“It’s sad, I’m too old for this— I shouldn’t have to beg to get my own stuff out of here,"

Organizations like the North Omaha Community Partnership have been working for weeks to support displaced tenants — providing moving boxes, professional movers, furniture vouchers, and help with rent deposits. While today marks the official deadline, I'm told several groups will continue assisting residents through the weekend and up until July 31st — hoping to get as many people relocated as possible before formal eviction notices are issued on Monday.

In Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

