Cleaning up Omaha after historic wind storm: what you need to know

Getting the city up and running has been a group effort following last weeks storm,Monday Mayor Jean Stothert and other community leaders gave an update on storm efforts.

"This has definitely been a real coordinate effort with all the parties that have been involved. And so it's, it's, it's been a long process, but again, it just hit Wednesday evening. So we're not even, it didn't even happen a week ago. And the progress that has been made so far has really been amazing," said Mayor Stothert.

Thousands of people have been working around the clock and there is still a lot of work left to do. The two big topics of the day were getting lights on and debris removed.

OPPD CEO Javier Fernandez says 90 percent of customers now have their power restored, thanks to 1500 workers from OMaha and Around the region working long days.

"This is the fifth large storm we have experienced in our service territory just this year. It's catching us already tired. We had a tornado just a few weeks ago and in between, we had many severe storms without it just ranging from 20,000 to 30-40,000. So this is, this is no, no easy task for, for, for women and men," said Fernandez.

As a result of power outages many residents have been without COX WIFI. has also COX says 94 percent of customers who lost service have it back. And customers can call COX to get a prorated bill for time when service was down.

Assistant Director of Environmental services Jim Theiler, says soon Public Work will go street by street to remove debris.

"We have about 150 dedicated staff on the ground from public works helping with storm debris cleanup that includes crews and heavy equipment operators from other divisions within public works," said Theiler.

