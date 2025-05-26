Concern over cuts to Medicaid and SNAP benefits spark protest at Memorial Park

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some neighbors are outraged over Congressman Don Bacon's vote yes to pass President Trump's reconciliation bill. At Memorial Park, many are trying to bring awareness to how this bill will affect Medicaid and SNAP benefits for thousands of Nebraskans.

According to an analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation, up to 57,000 Nebraskans are at risk of losing their health coverage as a result of this bill. Congressman Bacon was one of the deciding votes on the bill that they claim will cut $1 trillion in both Medicaid and SNAP benefits.

"I'm a disabled veteran. I rely on care from the VA, and the cuts that have already happened and that are proceeding to continue to happen, quite frankly, make me extremely angry and disgusted with the promise that we were given if we sacrificed ourselves for our country,” said Jason Taylor, a veteran.

"Medicaid is not a benefit in the sense that we all pay into it, so it's when people really need it, and to have it cut away is an insult to U.S. citizens,” said Anna Hernandez, a concerned citizen.

The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that 8.6 million people wouldn't have health insurance with these various changes to Medicaid, and 3 million fewer people each month would have access to SNAP benefits.

Congressman Bacon spoke to the media on his decision, saying that by having work requirements and ensuring only eligible people are on Medicaid, it will save $500 billion, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

On SNAP, he said they protected benefits for those who need it and that maybe this decision will incentivize states to do a better job.