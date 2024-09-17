Concerned parents speak out at OPS board meeting after school shooting

Parents express concerns about school safety at OPS board meeting

Parents want clear safety protocol changes at Northwest High School

Some changes requested include metal detectors and window breakers

OPS will continue to offer counseling services to students

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tuesday a 14-year-old student entered Northwest and allegedly shot a a peer, now parents are speaking up. Monday parents expressed concerns about school safety at a Board of Education meeting.

Police say it was an isolated incident, the student is in custody and OPS says its safe for students to go back to school. But, parents that attended the BOE meeting say they want to see clear safety protocol changes at Northwest.

"The TAC (Teacher Administration Center) building and OPS really needs to figure out a solution in order to make our kids feel more safe at school and solve the problem versus just talking about it," said Preshana Reyes.

Reyes's son is enrolled at Northwest High School, she says he hasn't been attending class because he feels unsafe.

"It puts a lot of other parents on edge to figure out should I send my son back or should they send their Children back?" asked Reyes. "Because unfortunately, there was a victim and there is a family that is out there hurting right now and prayers to them," said Reyes.

Some of the changes parents want to see are; metal detectors at school entrances, window breakers so students can escape class rooms, and peer mediators to help students work through their conflict.

Board member Doctor Shavonna Holman thanked OPS parents for their input and addressed concerns.

"The staff have already begun reviewing last week's response and will continue to do so in the coming days and weeks, the district will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and conduct our own internal review of the incident," said Dr. Holman.

OPS says they will continue to offer counseling services to students who need it.