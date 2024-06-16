'Continue on the tradition': Dads spend Father's Day with family at the ballpark

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This Father's Day, many dads were in downtown Omaha spending time with their loved ones at the Men's College World Series.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This Father's Day, many dads were in downtown Omaha spending time with their loved ones at the Men's College World Series.

"Every year my daughter wants to go to the college world series since she was a little girl. So, every year we always come back and this year she spoiled us with tickets for the game,” said Dan Stussy.

It's a tradition for many families.

"Fortunately, my dad got season tickets back in the late 80's and so we've been going since I was a little kid and now I get to bring them as little kids and continue on the tradition,” said Tony Leick.

Who whether they like baseball or not, find the time to enjoy each other.

"I wouldn't say it was my kind of sport exactly,” said Knox Velander.

"But we just like to get out and do events,” said Knox’s dad, Nick Velander. “We live over by Werner Park so we've got baseball all the time so might as well shoot down here and catch a college game."

So, beyond the big crowds, hot dogs and cotton candy, for these dads it’s about making memories.

"It just means so much to think of the things that I got do to as a kid now they get to do the same,” said Leick.

"It's great to experience that with my kids as I did with my dad,” said Levi Lammert.

And they've got some advice for other fathers.

"Just be patient. Going to definitely need a lot of patience,” said Jerry Waring.

"Spend as much time as you can with them because they get old fast and the next thing you know, you got to like hope they become friends with you when you’re older and adults,” said Stussy.

"One day at a time. That's about it. One day at a time,” said Josh Brundage.

"It's still a work-in-progress but happy Father’s Day to all the other fathers out there,” said Jim Makovsky.