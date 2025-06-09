Countdown to the CWS: Crews set the stage in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The MCWS is almost here. It’s one of the busiest times of year in Omaha, with lots of work that goes into it. We caught up with some of the people behind the scenes making it all happen.



In Baseball Village and the beer garden at the Old Mattress Factory, businesses are setting up in their tents. Getting things like cash registers, lighting and bars ready.

"There’s a lot of coordination going on, and I know that they're working around the clock to try to get this thing set up. Everybody loves the College World Series in Omaha and even around the nation as baseball fans, so we look forward to this time."

To kick things off and to celebrate 75 years of the MCWS, there will be a free event at The RiverFront with live music, family fun, and fireworks on Thursday starting at 6 p.m.

The Men's College World Series is almost here. It’s one of the busiest times of year in downtown Omaha, with lots of work that goes into making it happen. I was out near the ballpark where crews were setting things up.

These tents are empty now, but soon they’ll be filled with hundreds of T-shirts and baseball memorabilia.

"We want to get everything ready for the shirts that come in and everything that's gonna get hung up and stuff. We wanna have everything built down and ready."

Derek Collins comes from Atlanta, Georgia every year just for these two weeks to sell merchandise with his company, J.E.B. Enterprises.

"It stays busy. We do have the championship shirts after the game, so everybody comes here after the big game. And that line is so long from here all the way over to the stadium," said Collins.

Right now, they’re setting things up to be ready to welcome guests this Friday into Baseball Village.

Over in the Old Mattress Factory beer garden, equipment is being brought out and set up to make this place what it is when the party starts.

"Lots of production, lots of testing things out, some late nights, but you know—it’s what we do, so it’ll be fine."

Heath Marrinan does all the video and lighting for the main stage here and says they started setting up a week ago.

"It’s all in for College World Series, so there’s a lot that needs to happen between now and game day," said Marrinan.

It’s all in the details.

"So we're making a bar here for the Old Mattress Factory and for Jack Daniels."

This is Aaron Mosby’s first time working the Men's College World Series. He started preparing two weeks ago in order to get these bar tables set up in time.

"There's a lot of coordination going on, and I know that they're working around the clock to try to get this thing set up. Everybody loves the College World Series in Omaha and even around the nation as baseball fans, so we look forward to this time. We're just excited to get everything wrapped up and get the party started," said Mosby.

To kick things off and to celebrate 75 years of the MCWS, there will be a free event at The RiverFront with live music, family fun, and fireworks on Thursday starting at 6 p.m.