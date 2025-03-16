Creighton and UNO punch tickets to NCAA tournament; fans share excitement

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's an exciting day for Creighton and UNO fans alike, as both teams are headed to the NCAA men's basketball tournament — with UNO making its first-ever appearance. At Let It Fly downtown, we spoke to fans ready to cheer their teams to victory.

While Creighton fans have been here before, fans of the UNO Mavericks are now experiencing the excitement of Selection Sunday.

Bartender Kaleb Vinson is a Creighton fan at heart but commends UNO for an amazing season. He’s looking forward to seeing the team come in hot this March Madness after winning the Summit League Conference Tournament.

"They're a good team. I know one of my buddies is on that team — Josh. So, they're fun to watch. They're a good team. They're underdogs for sure," he said.

Underdogs that sixth-grade basketball player Stella Jworskiphalen is inspired by.

"I like the upset, and it’s their first time being in the tournament," said Jworskiphalen.