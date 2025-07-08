A Nebraska concert series has been canceled after Czech clarinetist Jarsalov Skuta was detained in Detroit and denied entry into the United States.

Watch Hannah's Story:

Czech musician denied entry to US, Nebraska concert series canceled

Skuta was traveling from Prague to Omaha to perform in a concert series organized by the Czech Culture and Education Foundation of Nebraska when he was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"He was sent back to the Czech Republic, so of course we're disappointed and decided to cancel all the series. There wasn't anything we can do," said Steve Steagar, co-founder of the Czech Culture and Education Foundation of Nebraska.

Steagar, a former band teacher whose life has been heavily influenced by music, helped establish the foundation two years ago with a mission to highlight Czech culture through various artistic expressions.

"We want to keep promoting any kind of events whether it's musical events, composers, vocalists, singers, dancers, bakers, any kind of event that we can help promote the Czech heritage in Nebraska," Steagar said.

Skuta had been scheduled to give four performances across Nebraska in Omaha, Wilbur, Lincoln, and Fremont, as well as additional shows in Ohio.

KMTV

After being denied entry at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, Skuta shared his experience on Facebook, writing: "For hours I was in their custody... I had proper documents for the projects I was invited to."

When asked about the incident, a CBP spokesperson provided a statement explaining: "Skuta arrived at Detroit Metro Airport claiming to be entering the U.S. for tourism. During inspection, it was determined he had misrepresented the purpose of his travel... Performing in the United States constitutes work and requires the appropriate employment-based visa."

KMTV

Steagar emphasized the foundation's commitment to following proper procedures. "We definitely wanna make sure that whoever comes here has the correct documentation and is following the rules of the United States so that we have everything done correctly," he said.

The foundation is still working through the aftermath of the cancellation and has not yet determined if the concert series will be rescheduled.

