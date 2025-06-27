DCSO consulted OPD before hiring former officer Adam Vail amid community pushback

Protesters say Adam Vail should not hold any role in law enforcement due to his involvement in the fatal shooting of Cameron Ford, despite the grand jury ruling.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A small group of protesters gathered outside Omaha’s City Hall this afternoon, calling for the removal of former Omaha police officer Adam Vail from his new role with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Vail was fired from the Omaha Police Department last year after fatally shooting Cameron Ford while serving a search warrant. Although a grand jury ruled the use of force was justified, the department still terminated Vail’s employment.

Vail now works at the Douglas County Courthouse as an unarmed entrance screening officer. Some community members say he shouldn’t be in law enforcement at all.

Sheriff Aaron Hanson defended the decision, saying Vail not only met but exceeded the qualifications for the job. “He's been doing a great job in trying to keep this facility safe— and I anticipate he will continue to do so,” Hanson said.

Hanson added that his office conducted a thorough review of Vail’s background, including conversations with Omaha’s Internal Affairs commander, a review of Vail’s disciplinary file, and reference checks with previous employers such as the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and Omaha Fire Department.

