Two long-vacant lot at 56th and Frances is set to be developed.

Resident Patty Molinksy expresses hope for a community-centered project.

The area previously housed a glass repair shop and adjacent owner's residence.

Developers plan to build six new homes

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After years of vacancy, a developer aims to construct six homes, at 56th and Frances in Aksarben.

Watch Hannah's story:

Developer plans to build 6 new homes in Aksarben at 56th and Frances

"It just sits there sometimes the neighbor kids will go over there to play because it's it's empty," said Patty Molinksy.

Molinksy has lived in this neighborhood for almost 35 years, she said there used to be a glass repair shop there and the owners lived on the lot next to it.

The lots have been vacant for years, and Molinksy was hoping for something more community-centered that neighbors could use would move-in.

Hannah McIlree

"We've always wondered if something was gonna go in there. I'd like to see something like a community garden where the children and elderly and people in the neighborhood could participate in," said Molinksy.

Because one lot is zoned as residential the other commercial, developers will need to ask the city to rezone the area. Sierra Homes, are the builders…owner Matt Kronaizl told KMTV they plan to build six homes on the lot, and depending on permit approval, construction could start in the fall.

Hannah McIlree

Molinsky isn't against new homes being built, but doesn't think six will fit in this lot.

"I feel the lot's too small for 6 homes, 2 maybe 3 at the most, but…it would be great to see family homes as long as they're not excessive, kids do need a yard to play in," said Molinksy.

The vote to rezone the plot has not been scheduled with the planning board yet.