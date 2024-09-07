Douglas Co. parent sues state over future of private school scholarships

A lawsuit has been filed against the State of Nebraska over the future of scholarship or voucher programs for private K-12 education

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Nebraska petition to keep tax dollars with public school is now certified. Voters have said they want this initiative on the ballot - they want a say in whether or not private schools can receive public money from the state.

"We don't want the court to resolve this question. We don't want my organization to resolve this question. We want the people to resolve this question," said Support our Schools Nebraska President Tim Royer.

But, now there's an effort to take the question off the ballot. Latasha Collar a mother of a Douglas County student filed a lawsuit, it states her child has benefited for the Nebraska Opportunity Scholarships Act and Collar is afraid the Support our Schools petition could "jeopardize" students like her daughter.

The petition is aimed at repealing legislation that will set aside $10 million from public funds and make it available for private school scholarships.

"They're so desperate to stop this vote from happening because they know that when the people weigh in on this issue, the people have consistently said they don't want public dollars going to private schools," said Royer.

Collar's lawsuit argues that voters can't revoke a law that appropriates finds for state expenses, saying it's prohibited by the Nebraska constitution.

She wants the Nebraska Supreme Court to stop the Secretary of State form putting it on the ballot.

KMTV contacted Collar's lawyers but haven't gotten a response.

"I understand where this parent is coming from. But if she has any right to be angry with anybody, it's not with us. It's about these groups that were not willing to help her until they got a favorable tax status. That's where her fight should be," said Royer.

The filing deadline for the court case is Monday.