Douglas County Election Commission shows ballot counting process

Douglas County Election Commission demonstrated ballot counting for the 2024 Presidential Election.

Nine ballot counting machines can process 250 pieces of paper per minute, operated by bipartisan teams.

Voters must go to their neighborhood polling places on Election Day to cast their votes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

KMTV was invited to witness the secure, accurate, and efficient ballot counting process by the Douglas County Election Commission.

The counting room has nine ballot counting machines, that can count 250 pieces of paper per minute. The machines are sealed to ensure no tampering prior to ballot counting.

Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse says each one is operated by two people in different political parties.

"Elections here in Douglas County are safe, secure. They're fair, they're free and they're accurate. It's been proven time and time again. That machines are much, much more accurate than hand counting. We will do a post election manual hand count administered by the Secretary of State's office to ensure that. But that's a select...a few select races and select precincts," said Kruse.

Kruse says election results will be uploaded to the commissions website starting tomorrow at 8 pm.

Early voting results: to be posted 8 pm

Election Day votes from 8am-2pm: to be posted 8:45pm

Election Day voting from 2pm-8pm: to be posted 9:45

The commission will continue to post updates until 11:45 pm Tuesday, then periodically until the election is certified.

On Election Day you will need to go to your neighborhood polling place.