Downtown Omaha bar to voluntarily surrender liquor license in coming weeks

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In February City Council voted in support of cancelling Krush Ultra Lounge's liquor licenseafter several violations.



Wednesday, Krush Ultra Lounge and the City of Omaha came to an agreement.

Krush Ultra Lounge will stay open until April 15.

It will then surrender its liquor license and no longer sell alcohol at this location.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Krush Ultra Lounge, near 14th and Howard Streets, has remained open, that's because the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission has the final say on the license, but the city was looking to change that.

At a hearing in Lincoln Wednesday, Krush Ultra Lounge and its attorney and an attorney for the city met.

Ultimately agreeing that Krush will stay open, as normal, for two more weeks until April 15.

At that point, the bar will voluntarily surrender its liquor license.

That means Krush will no longer be able to sell alcohol at this location after that date.