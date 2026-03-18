Downtown Omaha businesses struggling because of streetcar construction will get parking relief from the city

Downtown Omaha business owners said they are struggling because of streetcar construction

Mayor John Ewing announced $1 parking lots for employees and customers

City officials met with the Streetcar Impact Alliance, as attention turns to the state government for help

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Jessica Duggan owns Kitchen Table, a restaurant in Downtown Omaha on Farnam St. Construction fills her front view and business is suffering.

"We need some mitigation funding for, if they want all these small businesses to be around when the street cars running, they need to support the businesses that are being swallowed by construction," Duggan said.

Mayor John Ewing announced on Wednesday $1 parking for Downtown Omaha employees and customers affected by ongoing streetcar construction.

"We have been looking at this program for some time. What we have to do is make sure we do it right," Ewing said.

The lot at 1516 Douglas St. will be open for nighttime employees, the lot at 899 Farnam St. will be open for daytime employees and customers can park at 1215 Capitol Ave. This is expected to begin in four to six weeks – toward the end of April.

"$1 is better than nothing for sure," Clark Ross, the leader of the Streetcar Impact Alliance, said.

Omaha Parking Mobility Manager Hannah Adeponu said in a phone interview that businesses should get in touch with Park Omaha to register for validation that employees can use.

Duggan said that she wants both employee lots to be open at all times.

Ross and Katie Mock of the Alliance met with Mayor Ewing and other city officals on Wednesday. The Streetcar Impact Alliance demanded free parking for employees and neighbors.

The two sides also talked about using city money to help businesses. Ewing said that is not possible, but private assistance may be coming.

"But any relief, if it is found, is going to take some time," Ewing said.

Ross said the alliance now plans to ask Gov. Jim Pillen for state money as months of construction remain.

Alyssa Smith with the Public Works Department said that streetcar rails are expected to go in the ground near 10th and Capitol later this month or in early April. Overall construction is expected to be complete by 2028.

Duggan said that other businesses have closed because of construction and she worries about Kitchen Table's future.

"You want to show up, you want to be hospitable, you want to make good food and support local, and we're fighting for our lives," Duggan said.

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