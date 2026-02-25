Omaha streetcar construction prompts demands from new group of businesses

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Downtown Omaha business owners say streetcar construction along Farnam and Harney is driving away customers and costing them revenue — and now dozens of businesses are banding together to demand action from the city.

The Streetcar Impact Alliance, a newly formed group, sent its top demands to Mayor John Ewing on Tuesday. The group is calling for more communication from the city, grants, tax breaks, and free parking for employees and neighbors.

Noah Mock, co-owner of Nite Owl in Blackstone, said the construction has changed how customers behave.

"They tend to, you know, change their patterns and go somewhere else," Mock said.

Clark Ross, chair of the Streetcar Impact Alliance, said the parking shortage is making it difficult for businesses to retain both workers and customers.

"If the people who are paid to be here are having a hard time getting here, customers are not gonna be interested in fighting all of that, when they could easily just go to a different part of town," Ross said.

Ross said the alliance has grown quickly since forming.

"We've had plenty of businesses and institutions step up," Ross said.

The alliance has given Mayor Ewing until March 6 to respond to its demands. If the city does not act, the group says it is "prepared to escalate this matter to the City Council and engage in a sustained public awareness campaign."

The mayor's office said it is reviewing the demands and "remains sensitive to the group's concerns."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.