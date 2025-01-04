Downtown sinkhole could take two weeks to repair, cause still unknown

A large sinkhole has formed on 16th Street.

City officials are investigating the cause of the sinkhole.

Repairs are expected to take two weeks to complete.

Residents are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate route

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thursday a garbage truck fell into a sinkhole on 16th street, now public works says it could take up to two weeks to repair.

"That sidewalk seems like it's been sinking for a while," said Christopher Shannon.

KMTV reporter Hannah McIlree spoke to Public Works Directer Austin Rowser, he said the cause of the sinkhole is still unknown.

And that sinkholes are typically caused by water eroding soil under the pavement, the pavement then sinks. They haven't found where that water is coming from.

Christopher Shannon lives across the street from the sinkhole.

"The pilot lights have gone out on everything, the heater, the hot water heaters, so they tried to, you know, keep up with getting everybody warm and having everything like that go on," said Shannon.

Because the city hasn't located the water source Rowser says it could be weeks before the street returns to normal.

Shannon says he's worried about local businesses on the block.

"I feel bad that this place [Panda House] can't really open and I don't know when the green room is gonna open because nobody can really get there," said Shannon.

Rowser says they don't have a map of other sinkholes in the area. If you see pavement sinking in to call Public Works at (402-444-5220).

