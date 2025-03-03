Drake Court tenants unite to demand better living conditions from property management

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Neighbors continue to fight their landlords.

Today, the newly formed Drake Court Tenants Union, Local 252 of Omaha Tenants United, met on the east lawn of their apartment complex to stand up against property management, Harvest Development.

Since Harvest Development acquired the property, neighbors say things have gone downhill at Drake Court, with many fearing for their well-being and safety due to a problematic gate, lack of security enforcement, and tenants being forced onto month-to-month leases with rent increases.

“For far too long now, landlords in Omaha have been waging a systematic class war against tenants, taking money out of our pockets to provide nothing of value to the rest of us, and it's time that we start fighting back and engaging in that same class war the way that they do to us,” said Seth Cope, Omaha Tenants United.

To symbolize the power these tenants are fighting to take back, neighbors are planting an oak tree where an old oak once stood before property management cut it down.

The tenant's union and Omaha Tenants United are demanding that Harvest Development agree to meet with them within the next two weeks to discuss their demands and develop a plan to move forward.