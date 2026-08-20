Dundee Day returns for its 35th annual celebration on Saturday in Dundee

Dundee Day returns on Saturday for its 35th annual celebration

The event features a 5K, parade, 100+ vendors, live music, a beer garden, and more

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Dundee Day returns on Saturday for its 35th annual celebration, bringing a 5K run, a parade, vendors, live music, and more to Dundee.

"50th and Underwood is the heart of the event," Dundee Day Production Manager Eric Kaplan tells 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks — as they sat at a bench overlooking the neighborhood's iconic clock tower.

Kaplan and his team are making final preparations for the festival, which will feature a 5K through Memorial and Elmwood parks, a parade down Underwood Avenue, and more than 100 vendors.

"There really is something for everyone. If you have an interest, you'll find it," Kaplan said.

The day will also end with a nightcap featuring live music and a beer garden.

Last year, Dundee was named a Creative Arts District, a designation that has shaped how organizers plan the event.

"We're very proud to be one of those, one of those districts, and that has really influenced how we program and shape Dundee Day because we really want to emphasize the creativity of, of our neighbors and our residents," Kaplan said.

That creative focus is reflected in a new afternoon event called Dundee Draws, where neighbors will all sketch a subject in their own creative ways.

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