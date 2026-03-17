Dundee man donates meals to unpaid TSA agents at Eppley Airfield amid partial government shutdown

Dundee neighbor Mike Scofield uses GoFundMe donations to deliver weekly meals to TSA agents at Eppley Airfield

Partial government shutdown means TSA agents are working without pay

Scofield did this during a previous government shutdown in fall 2025

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – A Dundee man is donating meals to TSA agents at Eppley Airfield who are working without pay during a partial government shutdown.

Mike Scofield loads up his car with dozens of meals once a week and delivers them to TSA agents at the airport.

3 News Now first met Scofield in the fall during a previous full government shutdown.

"I feel like this is something that is the minimum that we could do or should do," Scofield said.

3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks tagged along with Scofield as he once again took action to help TSA agents working without pay. The first stop was Little King in central Omaha, where he picked up 80 sandwiches, chips, and desserts.

"We make our cookies, our crispy treats, and brownies in house here," Aden Boyle, the Director of Development at Little King, said.

After loading up the car, Scofield drove to Eppley to drop off the meals.

"I think it's just really cool to see the community stepping up to do something good, and I think if people know how to channel that into something, I think that's a great thing," Scofield said.

The TSA is part of the Department of Homeland Security, which hasn't been funded since February 14, 2026. Democrats and Republicans disagree over the tactics of ICE, which is also part of DHS. As a result, TSA agents are not receiving pay.

Scofield pays for the weekly meals using donations from a GoFundMe.

"I just wish that folks would actually not be put into a position where their livelihoods are actually called into question any time that there is any kind of disagreement at a government level," Scofield said.

Scofield says he plans to continue donating meals to TSA agents until they receive their paychecks again.

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