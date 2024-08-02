Dundee neighbor's favorite tree lodged in roof after Wednesdays storm

Neighbors have been working hard to get tree limbs off of roofs

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's been a struggle to return the Dundee neighborhood back to normal and to getting large tree limbs off of lawns and roofs.

"You can see where it came into the roof here, there's holes in the house up on the side," said Dan Parker.

Dan Parker was making dinner for his family Wednesday night when the tree that once held up his children's swing cam crashing through his roof.

"Heard the loud bang and then we can up and the first thing we noticed was the holes in our roof and the water pouring into our house," said Parker.

Clean-up is a team effort on this street, neighbors have been helping each other pickup debris since 7 am, others with spare generators are helping keep neighborhood fridges cold.

"Been helping out neighbors over here some of them are a little bit older so opening up garages and stuff like that," said Ryan Plambeck.

The power in this neighbor was still out Ryan Plambeck said OPPD told him power they may not have it for days because they have has to be restored to each home one by one.

