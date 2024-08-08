Dundee neighbors move final tree limbs to the curb before city wide pickup

City wide debris pick up begins Thursday morning

Watch to learn more about pickup routes

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

City wide debris pick up begins Thursday morning, some neighbors are learning this is the nick of time after not having power for a full week

Neighbor Mckenna Medrano just got power back and says she still has a few limbs in her yard that she needs to drag to the curb.

Overall she says things weren't so bad, the main thing that bothered her was the heat

"The first night sleeping without ac was horrible. Luckily I went down to the basement at like, three in the morning and was able to get some sleep," said Medrano.

Assistant Directer of Environmental services Jim Theiler says the city moved back debris pick-ups so that neighbors would have more time to get their debris by the curb.

"Our staff will be working Monday through Saturday, 7 to 7 with volunteer staff working on Sundays. So you might see someone, see someone in your neighborhood every day," said Theiler.

Public Works has split the city into 5 districts, they ask that neighbors put leaves in bags and refrain from putting food waste and non storm debris on the curb.

The city says crews will take care of large limbs so don't worry about cutting them up yourself.

