Earth Day at the Omaha Riverfront: 'We wake up in a beautiful world every day.'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This Earth Day neighbors from across the Omaha metro came together at the Riverfront to engage in activities and learn how we can better support our planet one small step at a time.



Video shows neighbors engaging with local organizations by participating in interactive activities.

One organization, Students for Sustainability shared some small steps we call all take to create systematic change to help our environment.

If you weren't able to make it to Earth Day at the Riverfront, Earth Day Omaha hosted by the Green Omaha Coalition will be at Elmwood Park next Saturday, April 27 from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Omaha community is coming together honoring the place we all get to call home. This Earth Day at the Riverfront, neighbors from all over the metro are celebrating all the planet does for us and learning how we can better support it.

"We just learned how to plant some radish and some basil. I'm so excited to see what they turn into and again just a beautiful day. It's awesome to see them go in and hopefully in a few weeks have something to eat,” said Daniel Johnson.

"We learned today you can recycle Styrofoam in Omaha and you can recycle chip bags and you can recycle all these things that we thought we just had to throw away,” said Mark Traynowicz.

It was a day filled with activities where local organizations shared with neighbors how we can all be a little more earth-friendly.

"Environmental practices are all around us, and I think being aware is the first step. Obviously the small habits such as recycling that is so important, but there are things greater than that...There's systematic change that you can engage in, “said Evaline Sain, the executive director of Students for Sustainability.

She believes systematic chance can start small by adopting an at-home composting program, attending events like this one or even by gardening. And Keep Omaha Beautiful had another idea to do something small that could leave a big impact by adopting your neighborhood storm drain and keeping it clean.

"Because anything that sitting in that drain that goes down is going to feed right into our creek and right into the Missouri river, and that eventually goes to the ocean,” said Christie Abdul-Greene, the executive director of Keep Omaha Beautiful.

Neighbors could learn about all these practices and more to support our environment so we can have more Earth Days ahead

"We wake up in a beautiful world every day and coming out and enjoying the day and giving a little bit of things for what we have around us is important,” said Johnson.

If you weren't able to make it out to the Riverfront, there's still plenty of opportunities on Earth Day and next Saturday at Elmwood Park. Earth Day Omaha is back for it's 35th year, hosted by the Green Omaha Coalition. It will take place from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.