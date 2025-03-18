Residents of Elmwood Park report increased traffic and litter due to the new Mega Saver store.

Local Jim Haley believes the development was not suited for a large retail store.

Some neighbors defend Mega Saver and acknowledge staff clean-up efforts.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Mega Saver is up and running at 72nd and Dodge. Negotiations between neighbors, the city, and Mega Saver over this store's construction went on for months, neighbors didn't want it but the chain did agree to some conditions. Now, some locals report increased traffic and litter.

Elmwood residents voice concerns over Mega Saver's impact on the neighborhood, others defend the chain

"The traffic through here is just horrendous and then they're either cutting off a light or trying to avoid traffic," said Jim Haley.

Jim Haley and his family moved to Elmwood Park in 2007, he's been against the addition of a Mega Saver from the start, and now that it's here. He said traffic and litter in his neighborhood are increasing

"We got a nice neighborhood here and they're just tearing it up and that development wasn't meant for a mega saver," said Haley.

Last year neighbors and a Mega Saver spokesperson sat down and negotiated, and they agreed the store agreed to limit the size of signs and bright lights coming from the business and said they wouldn't sell single-serve alcohol. Though they aren't selling shooters solo, patrons can buy them in packs.

"We're finding plastic bags full of empty shooters full of them," said Shelly Schweidelson.

Shelly Schweidelson said while her neighbors are dealing with litter, having the business as a neighbor isn't as bad as she first thought it would be.

"I will say I don't think Mega Saver did a bad job. It looks OK to me better than I thought it was going to," said Schweidelson.

Hannah McIlree

Schweidelson applauded the business for being proactive when neighbors reported litter.

"Someone contacted someone from the neighborhood contacted Mega Saver about the litter, and they actually went out and picked up litter," said Schweidelson.

Kassie Schenk runs the company's social media, she told me the company is doing there best to be good neighbors.

"Big part of our goal here being, being in this neighborhood helping keep the streets clean, help keep trash to a minimum. And just do our best with partnering with local organizations to keep things clean, making sure our employees are on top of picking up litter in the area," said Schenk.

Schenk told KMTV that another way they’ll be good neighbors is by hosting community events and offering deals to the neighborhood.

"We're gonna keep doing community events here pop-ups for our community giving away freebies giving away we're gonna partner with local vendors to do snacks and have as much fun as we can," said Schenk.

Mega Saver can apply for a new liquor license that would allow them to sell single-serve alcohol next month, but Schenk told me this location would never sell single-serving alcohol.

