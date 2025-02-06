Elon Musk's government role raises data security concerns, Nebraskans chime in

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency faces backlash over data security concerns.

Viewers express fears about Musk potentially accessing personal data.

Senator Pete Ricketts says Musk's involvement is to investigate fraudulent spending.

Protests in Lincoln highlight opposition to President Trump's actions and Musk's role.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Department of Government Efficiency, which is being run by Elon Musk, has stirred controversy over data security and efforts to cut government spending. KMTV has heard from viewers who fear Musk may have access to their personal data and took their questions to Nebraska and Iowa elected officials.

Wednesday a group of Nebraskans gathered in Lincoln to protest some of President Donald Trumps actions. Jim Hoppe was in attendance and shared his concerns about Musk's involvement in the government.

"Elon Musk has no place doing what he's doing. He's not elected, he's not apart of any recognized bureaucracy, he has no legal power of any kind. Yet he's been asked to redo American government," said Hoppe.

"No one voted for Elon, I don’t want my social security number given to him," said another protester.

Senator Pete Ricketts hosts weekly conference calls with reporters, KMTV reporter Hannah McIlree joined this weeks call to ask Senator Ricketts about viewers concerns.

"One what access does he [Musk] and DOGE have to personal info and two can you guarantee Nebraskans data security?" asked McIlree.

"Elon Musk and the DOGE are identifying wasteful partisan and fraudulent spending that's in the administration and they have no access to the private financial data of anybody," said Sen. Ricketts.

Musk's plans to reduce government spending have not just been with the Treasury System but also the U.S. Agency for International Development.

According to ForeignAssitance.gov the agency spent 35 billion dollars in 2024, that is less than 1% of the United States yearly budget. KMTV asked Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley what he thinks about the spending.

"Some of this money's gone for comic books in Ecuador or Peru. Why are we spending maybe $70,000 for that? So don't you think those things need to be reviewed? You just can't willy-nilly, throw the taxpayers' money around," said Grassely.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP The flag of the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID, right, flies alongside the American flag in front the USAID office in Washington.

The USAID was established under former President John F. Kennedy, it was created during the Cold War and has outlived the Soviet Union. For many years the agency has worked to establish American influence in developing countries.

"You don't need to worry because, Secretary of State Rubio's in charge of the USAID and he'll be making these decisions," said Grassely.

KMTV wanted to know more about the legality of some of Musk's actions. Creighton Law Professor Paul McGreal, said Musk should be questioned, because some of his decisions could be unconstitutional.

"We've seen that on Twitter we've seen that on other social media where different organizations are being called out as engaging in money laundering and other types of criminal behavior which are serious charges with no evidence, no basis, and we now have to wonder if money doesn't get paid,, is it because of political disagreement and which would also violate the First Amendment free speech," said McGreal.

The USAID website in not accessible instead a statement says Friday all personnel will be placed on administrative leave globally, with the exception of some "mission-critical" leadership. And that employees working in the agency outside of the U.S. are being told to plan for a return to the U.S. in the next 30 days.