Eppley Airfield now two separate terminals: What to know before you fly

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — “Two days ago, we were trying to find the rental car facility and we walked all that way, downstairs, the signs were very confusing, we went outside, had to walk all the way back, then upstairs, we finally figured it out.”

It's a common feeling as travelers navigated the airport Monday.

Reporter Molly Hudson told you about the terminal split on Friday and now it has officially happened. Hudson went back to Eppley Airfield to see how it is going.

The airport is now split into two separate terminals: North and South.

The North terminal will be Allegiant, Southwest and United Airlines.

The South terminal will be Alaska, American, Delta and Frontier Airlines.

To go in between terminals you will have to use the walkways on Terminal drive or the lower level of the South garage.

The airport will operate like this until 2027.

"When you want to go to your rental car, you have to go outside in really cold temperatures and there is like no easy fix.”

Up to this point, you could make your way to the other side of the airport from the inside.

Now if you go to the wrong terminal, you'll have to go back outside and use the walkway or garage to make your way to the other side.

It's important that you know your airline and follow the signs when you arrive.

From drop off at the south garage, go right for the South Terminal for Alaska, American, Delta and Frontier.

Go to the left to the North Terminal for Allegiant, Southwest and United.

"We have a lot of employees that are willing and able to help, anybody that has a badge, has a vest, they are there to help provide assistance,” said Steve McCoy, Chief Strategy & Technology Officer at Eppley Airfield.

And as always, give yourself some extra time as we all learn to navigate the new way of Eppley.

The airport will be this way until 2027 when the new central pavilion and unified concourse open.