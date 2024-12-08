FB4K gives away 800 bikes to over 20 organizations

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A few weeks ago our KMTV team joined Free bikes 4 kids to help clean and repair bikes for kiddos across Omaha.

Today some of the bikes we helped clean and repair were finally given out to over 20 non-profits to distribute to kids of all ages in metro.

"The best part about what we get to do this weekend, is when we see the reaction of the kids, they get these bikes and how happy they are for receiving something that maybe they would never get if it weren't for an organization like this," said Kevin Thompson.

One of those kids, Grace David said on Saturday…she had the chance to pick out her dream bike… and it will soon be put to good use.

"I am really excited to get a bike because my old bike, I am unable to ride it anymore. So I'm just really excited to ride to a new bike," said David.

Through this weekend the organization Free Bikes 4 Kids will give away a total of 800 bikes.