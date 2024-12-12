Fire at Omaha apartment complex displaces families and injures multiple people

A fire broke out at an apartment complex at S 74th and Cedar, causing injuries to both children and adults.

Displaced residents have been provided temporary accommodation at the Comfort Inn by the Onyx at Aksarben property managers.

Residents are frustrated with the delay in receiving shelter and are seeking more permanent housing solutions.

The fire is still under investigation, and the cause is yet to be determined.

Families affected by the fire are in need of food, clothing, and toiletries, especially with the holidays approaching.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Wednesday morning a fire at S 74th and Cedar injured children and adults, according to the Omaha Fire Department over a dozen people were treated at the scene. Residents say they're seeking housing and immediate aid as they cope with the aftermath of the fire.

"We immediately grabbed what we can grab and ran out of there, just come out to see the building engulfed in flames. And then they hear screaming because kids were still inside. So it was very, very traumatic," said tenant Charity Hill.

Tenants of Onyx at Aksarben took shelter nearby at Good News Church. After 12 hours of waiting for shelter accommodations, Onyx property managers told displaced tenants they would receive a two-night stay at Comfort Inn in Aksarben.

"Had there been a better plan, a quicker action plan to get us into housing and to get us quicker situated because I've been in so much pain because of my back because I'm disabled, it would have made things just easier on all of us," said Christina Haney.

According to Omaha Fire Department, they responded to the call at 2:37 am. OFD says four people were taken to the hospital, including three children. Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.

Christina Haney lives in the building that caught fire. She says she is thankful for OFD, who helped her escape the burning building.

"I realized that I was gonna have to climb out the window to get to safety. And thank God for the fire department and the police officers helped me get out," said Haney.

Hannah McIlree

Tenants have not been able to re-enter there units to retrieve personal items. Hill said she doesn't know how much damage was done but that multiple families, including her own, are out of food, clothes, and a place to spend Christmas.

"It's very unexpected so close to the holidays and now we have people that's actually out here suffering," said Hill.

Some families already purchased presents and groceries for their Christmas dinners, they say those presents are now gone and the food is rotten because electricity to the building was turned off. Now they're asking for prayers and donations.

Some items that are needed include:



Tooth paste and tooth brushes

Laundry Detergent

Clothing

Non-perishable food items

Christmas gifts for children and teens

A central drop-off location for donations has not been determined. However, Haney told KMTV Good News Church is actively communicating with tenants in need.