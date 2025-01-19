Firearms lawsuit against Lincoln reaches Nebraska Supreme Court

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 'Constitutional carry’ has been an issue among lawmakers since it went into effect in 2023. On Friday, the Nebraska Supreme Court announced it’ll hear a lawsuit challenging Lincoln’s gun restrictions.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Nebraska gun rights bill commonly called ‘constitutional carry’ has been an issue among lawmakers and local governments since it went into effect in 2023. On Friday, the Nebraska Supreme Court announced it’ll hear a lawsuits challenging Lincoln’s gun restrictions.

When State senators passed a bill in 2023 that established Nebraska as a permitless carry state it prompted leaders in Omaha and Lincoln to put in place executive orders of their own banning guns in public places. Now supporters of the bill say the city orders violate the state law and they're actively challenging Lincoln’s order in state court.

Jacob Huebert, president of the Liberty Justice Center says the state should strike the city restrictions and allow constitutional carry in all Nebraska communities.

"The governments in Lincoln and Omaha are defying this, but in doing that, they're defeating the purpose, which is to protect people's rights and not have a patchwork of rules across the state,” he said.

Gun violence prevention activist Katie Townley, who lives in Omaha, says removing the power from local governments is irresponsible.

"I mean Nebraska has a population of almost two million people, but about one million of those live in the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas and the rest is very rural and so to have this one size fits all approach just doesn't work for our state,” said Townley.

She says with the passage of the bill, it removed important checks and balances at the state level to ensure everyone carrying a firearm is doing so lawfully.

Patricia Harrold, president of the Nebraska Firearm Owners Association says she understands concerns like Townley’s but doesn't agree that the reduction of firearm availability is the answer.

"This bill, when it was passed, advocates for the law-abiding gun owner in order for them to have the choice to be able to have a tool available to them in the event the unthinkable happens, when seconds matter,” said Harrold.

While Lincoln is on the table for the Supreme Court, Omaha could be next.

Both mayor Jean Stothert and Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has expressed their opposition to the constitutional carry before.

Right now, there is a preliminary injunction in place in Omaha, preventing local ordinances from their affect. But Omaha could be facing a similar situation to Lincoln soon.

A hearing date for the Lincoln case is still yet to be determined.