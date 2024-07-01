'Fireworks are especially dangerous': Nonprofit works to prevent eye injuries this Fourth of July

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Medicine Dr. Rao Chundury and his family started the nonprofit Eye on July to keep families safe around holiday festivities. They are passing out 5,000 free pairs of protective glasses.



Each Fourth of July season upwards of 20 people come into Dr. Rao Chundury's care with severe eye injuries plus around 30 more with minor injuries.

"The reason we started it was because our dad really wasn't home a lot during this holiday because he was busy taking care of those eye related firework injuries," said Reeya Chunudry.

See below for locations you can pick up a pair of glasses.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's almost time for some firework fun but lighting them off, or even accidentally getting too close can put you in danger. That's why this Fourth of July season, the nonprofit Eye on July is handing out these protective glasses to keep you and your loved ones safe.

"Fireworks are especially dangerous. They're very fun, but they're especially dangerous because they burn at a very, very high heat."

Each Fourth of July season upwards of 20 people come into Dr. Rao Chundury's care with severe eye injuries plus around 30 more with minor injuries.

"It just takes a few seconds in close proximity to the eye, and you can get second and third degree burns to the eyelids and the eye itself and with the blast injuries, of course, those are more severe."

But these injuries can be prevented and that's why eye on July was formed by Dr. Chundury's kids.

"The reason we started it was because our dad really wasn't home a lot during this holiday because he was busy taking care of those eye related firework injuries," said Reeya Chundury.

The organization is bringing thousands of free glasses to churches, local hospitals and firework stands like this one.

And while stand operator, Dustin Hamilton knows some of the basic firework safety tips:

"Eyeglasses are something that I really never thought of. I mean, obviously I wear glasses so it's not something that I'm, well, I already have safety glasses on because I have glasses. But, you know, especially for the littler kids, you know," said Hamilton.

The glasses aren't just for the big fireworks but for the small ones too.

"Unfortunately, you know, 2- to 3-year-olds are just the right height for someone - if someone's holding a sparkler, can kind of run into it,” said Dr. Chundury.

To help keep the whole family safe glasses are available at these locations across the Omaha metro.



Truhlsen Eye Institute

3902 Leavenworth St.

Omaha NE 68105

Monday through Friday

7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.



3902 Leavenworth St. Omaha NE 68105 Monday through Friday 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Truhlsen Eye Institute at Village Pointe Health Center

110 N. 175th St.

Omaha, NE 68118

Monday through Friday

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



110 N. 175th St. Omaha, NE 68118 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chalco Health Center

8343 S. 168th Ave.

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Weekends, 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.



8343 S. 168th Ave. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Weekends, 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Family Medicine at Bellevue Health Center

2510 Bellevue Medical Center Drive, Suite 200

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Weekends, 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.



2510 Bellevue Medical Center Drive, Suite 200 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Weekends, 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Fontenelle Health Center

5005 Ames Ave.

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



5005 Ames Ave. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Papillion Health Center

249 Olson Dr #111

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eye on July’s goal is to see very few eye injuries in the state of Nebraska with its help.

"Even if we prevent one eye injury, I think that'll be special for us," said Dr. Chundury.

There are still safety glasses available. So, make sure to come and grab a pair while supplies last.