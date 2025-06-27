'Fix it': Homeowner says Westgate school construction has damaged her property

Jule Reznicek said she is facing damage to her property, including to her driveway and garage. She said it's due to construction activity at Westgate Elementary.

Video footage from her Ring camera shows construction trucks repeatedly using her driveway, leading to concerns about further damage.

Westside Schools acknowledged the concerns, stating they work quickly with construction partners to find solutions.

Cracks in a driveway, divots in the street, and dents in a garage—Jule Reznicek says that's some of the damage from construction at Westgate Elementary. Now she’s taking steps to block her driveway as she seeks answers.

“That’s why when I kept bringing it up, the gentleman from Westside said, ‘Well, what do you want, a new driveway?’ Well, you’re damaging it, so yeah, like fix it,” Reznicek said.

Video from Jule’s Ring camera shows a large truck roll up on the curb next to her home and into her driveway.

“You can tell it’s not from anything I did because it’s right there coming off their property,” she said. “Nobody’s helping us. They knew what they were doing when they literally built an entrance to a major construction site right across from my driveway,” Reznicek added.

Keeping her property crack-free has been a struggle. Last year, the city required her to patch holes in her sidewalk and driveway. Now, she says it is damaged again due to construction vehicles repeatedly using her driveway.

“I’m not going to fix it anymore, so I’m sure the city is going to come out and say, ‘Hey, you’ve got 30 days to fix it,’ like they did before,” she said.

KMTV reporter Hannah McIlree called and emailed Vrana Construction, the company working on the elementary school, but has not received a response.

“We’ve lived in this house since 1977, and it has just become we don’t even want to be here. We hate it because there’s no joy in it anymore,” Reznicek said.

KMTV also contacted Westside Schools, and a spokesperson sent the following statement:

"Westside Community Schools is proud to serve a community that consistently puts students first. We are deeply grateful to our voters for supporting Bond Phase II, which includes the construction of a new Westgate Elementary School, a project that reflects the strength and commitment of this neighborhood.

We understand how vital a neighborhood school is to its community. That’s why we’ve held a series of meetings with Westgate neighbors to provide updates and invite feedback throughout the planning and construction process.

Bond Phase II supports several improvements across our district. In every project, we are committed to maintaining high standards and being responsive to our community. When concerns arise, we take them seriously and work quickly with our construction partners to find solutions. We appreciate the engagement and care of our neighbors and remain focused on building a school we can all be proud of together."

Reznicek said she wants Vrana to take responsibility for the damages and be respectful of the children playing in the neighborhood.

