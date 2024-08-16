Former Senator Ben Sasse Responds to Reports of Overspending Gator Money

Sasse defends himself against allegations of directing money towards former Senate office staffers

Says money was attached to large projects and expanding staff levels

Alligator media outlet alleges Sasse hired six ex-Senate staffers and two former Republican officials

Former Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse has responded to a report that he spent beyond reasonable means while University of Florida president.

On X Sasse posted a 1,744 word statement. Defending himself after a recent report stated he spent millions more than his predecessor and directed money toward his former Senate office staffers.

Sasse says the money was attached to large projects... and expanding staff levels.

This response comes after the Alligator, an Independent UF student media outlet reported Monday, that Sasse tripled his office's by purchasing consulting contracts and giving high-paying positions for previous GOP colleagues.

The alligator alleges he hired six ex-Senate staffers and two former Republican officials including James Wegman who was paid $432,000 as UF's vice president of communications, a large leap from the previous VPC who made $270,000

Sasse resigned his position at Florida in July citing his wife's poor health. He still lives in the Gainsville area.

Sasse says that the expenditures under discussion were proper and the Audit Committee of the presidents office board did its work thoroughly and without any findings of concern.