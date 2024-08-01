'Four hours': Neighbors spend their day waiting in line to drop off storm debris

Clean-up efforts are continuing following Wednesday nights storm

Hundreds of truck loads of debris were dropped off at Hefflinger Park

Watch to learn more about long debris drop off wait times

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Clean-up efforts are continuing following Wednesday nights storm. Hundreds of truck loads of debris were dropped off at Hefflinger Park. The large number of people getting rid of debris caused long wait times, one neighbor said he waited in line for over an hour.

How long do you think that you'll have spent in this line when you go to bed tonight?

"I don't even know four hours probably," said Kevin Griger.

This is Grigers second time in this line, he's hauling debris from his parents yard....he's got a ways to go. He says he still has at least two more trips after this one.

"It would be nice if the city had maybe more sites, you know, we went by a couple of parks and we could just as easily have dumped them in that park and the city could have picked him up in more locations," said Griger.

The west parking lot for Hefflinger Park will be open for debris drop off ever day from 7 am to 7pm.

