FRIGID TRAVEL TROUBLES; Cancellations, delays and luggage problems at Eppley

Amid the negative temperatures, travelers arriving from Denver talk about troubles they encountered trying to get home.

Some travelers were stuck in Denver overnight and have been over 24 hours trying to get home.

Video shows crowds of people gathering around the baggage claim awaiting their luggage.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's been a series of delays here at Eppley airfield for some fliers impacted by the weather. Many are frustrated, waiting on their luggage and ready to go home.

Among the many delayed and canceled flights, was a United flight arriving from Denver. Passengers were supposed to be back in Omaha on Saturday.

"We were overwhelmed a little bit; I mean a lot of us were just ready to get home. We were about to rent a car and just drive from Denver," said Tessa Vonk.

Many passengers were visibly upset after traveling kept them in an airport for over 24 hours.

"I know the weather had something to do with it or probably a lot to do with it but, but it is very disorganized right now," said Kevin Bouc.

And while the travelers reached their final destination.

"Arrived here and sat on the tarmac for 40 minutes because the apron hadn't been cleared of the snow," said Lee Merritt.

But rest assured 40 minutes later, they were off the plane, and many were headed to baggage claim. Yet here - another delay, this time with luggage.

"I mean everybody knows it's the cold and nobody's blaming anybody but just standing here waiting for six bags at a time is just frustrating," said Ed Rockwell.

"I just wish that they would've come out and tell us what's going on with our luggage," said Gary Gannon.

The troubles don't stop here as many have to drive home from the airport.

Some people I talked to wondered if their cars would even start with the extreme cold.

"It's been parked outside all week so we haven't even - we're waiting for our luggage so we can go figure out what to do with that one," said Kevin.

It's been a waiting game that many are ready to see end.

"I'm glad that we're safe and were home now but I would've liked to been home yesterday," said Tessa.

After waiting for two hours, it looks like those on the Denver flight are finally getting their bags.