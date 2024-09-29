From '32nd Avenue' to 'Benschoter Avenue': The renaming of an Omaha street to honor influential couple

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Sunday morning, a section of 32nd Avenue between Frances and Martha Streets was renamed to "Benschoter Avenue" to honor the late Leon and Reba Benschoter.

Leon, also known to many as "Benny," was a pioneer in television at 3 News Now in the late 50's and early 60's.

The renaming honors the couple's significant contributions to the Omaha community in education, healthcare, public service, and broadcasting.

"My parents didn't see giving back as just giving dollars and that, that's what they would want people to know today—gifts are important no matter what they are," said Brooke Benschoter, the eldest daughter of Benny and Reba.

Reba Benschoter was an influential figure in healthcare communications by helping spearhead the first two-way closed-circuit telemedicine system in the U.S., expanding services to rural Nebraska.

Benny Benschoter was a pioneer in television broadcasting and education. He helped bring color television to Omaha right here at KMTV and founded Creighton University's Biomedical Communications Department.

Both were active volunteers in the community.