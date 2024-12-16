'Fun to see the success at Nebraska': Husker and Bluejay volleyball fans show support during quarterfinals

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It was a big day for the state of volleyball. Both the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Creighton Bluejays played in the NCAA volleyball quarterfinals. We talked to fans showing their support.

"So are nerves high. Are you guys just feeling good?"

"A little bit," said Bruce Paitz, a husker fan.

"A little bit?"

It was an exciting yet nerve-racking day for volleyball fans across Nebraska as they sat down to watch their teams give it their all in the quarterfinals.

"They're just good athletes. I mean, it's just fun to see the success at Nebraska. You know, it's a, we always said we're a football school. Well, we're a, we're a volleyball school so it's fun to see them succeed and they're, they're good," said Paitz.

"And we're a volleyball state too. I mean, we see Creighton is also in the quarterfinals. What do you guys think about that? I mean, I know we're Husker fans here, but how about that representation for our state?"

"We'll root for Creighton when they're not playing Nebraska," said Paitz.

"I mean, this is the first time, like we were kind of talking about, that Creighton has made it to the quarterfinals since 2016. So what does that mean as a fan? I mean, this is a big deal."

"It, it really is. It's really great to see women's sports starting to evolve and just as a bluejay fan, you know, seeing the women go further like the men have been," said Trina Frisbie, a bluejay fan.

While the scores have been settled, I had to ask these fans what they were predicting for the huskers and bluejays.

"I think Creighton could take out Penn State for sure. I think so," said Darin Leriger, a husker fan.

"I mean, they already took out Texas Horns down so happy about that," said Ammone Phimvongsa, a husker fan.

"And I could see us. It's our year to dominate Wisconsin. I think so," said Leriger.

"That is a huge deal."

"We have some unfinished business. So yeah, we're gonna take out the badgers today," said Phimvongsa.

What a way to represent our state. Kelsey will have more in sports on these big matches.