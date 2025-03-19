Governor Pillen addresses farmers' tariff concerns during National AG Day in Omaha

Local farmers express concerns over new tariffs affecting agriculture.

Dan Wesley, a fifth-generation farmer, shares his farming experience.

Governor Jim Pillen acknowledges concern saying there will be "indigestion."

Pillen also signed two proclamations recognizing Nebraska Ag Week and Nebraska Agricultural Trade Day.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Governor Jim Pillen was in Omaha for National AG Day, he spoke at JBS Beef Plant. Discussed Ag Week, tariffs, and new trade deals.

"I started farming in 1978 officially, but, in the farming world you kind of help your dad out at a lot earlier age, so been farming all my life I would say," said Dan Wesley.

Wesley is a fifth-generation corn and soybean farmer and sits on the National Corn Growers Association board of directors.

He told me farmers need a new trade deal. The price they're getting for their crops is low, so adding in new tariffs is creating a sense of uncertainty.

"We can supply food and fuel and feed and everything, what we do for the rest of the world and we'd like to have that opportunity and have markets. We want markets we're trying to create demand, if it's out there and, and sell our products where whoever wants it," said Wesley.

According to the United States Trade Representative, in 2024 Nebraska exported $8.2 billion in goods across the world, with the main players being Mexico, Canada, South Korea, Japan, and China.

Governor Pillen and representatives from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture spoke at JBS Beef Plant, about growing and protecting agriculture. KMTV asked the governor how targeted tariffs are going to impact our state.

"Well, I think that tariffs will give us all a little bit of indigestion pun intended, but not, not for the long haul. All of us are supported because we have to have a global trade that we're not we're not being taken advantage of," said Pillen.

Wesley says right now the best thing farmers can do is be patient.

On Tuesday Governor Pillen also signed new proclamations recognizing Nebraska Ag Week and Nebraska Agricultural Trade Day.