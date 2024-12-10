Group seeks injunction against Omaha Housing Authority over mold in woman's apartment

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Legal Aid of Nebraska announced Tuesday that it is seeking a temporary injunction against the Omaha Housing Authority on behalf of a tenant who says the condition of her apartment jeopardizes her health.

Latonia Freeman wants a judge to direct OHA to transfer her to a more suitable apartment or provide her with a Section 8 voucher for a new apartment.

Freeman, and other residents, of the Underwood Towers in Dundee have raised concerns about mold and other hazards since the spring of this year. She claims her unit is so unhealthy that she has had to use the bathroom at neighboring apartments or the homes of relatives.

Her attorneys at Legal Aid say Freemen refused to pay her rent, citing mold issues, which resulting in OHA serving her an eviction notice in July.

"Freeman’s apartment was evaluated by a mold expert, who confirmed that remediation is necessary. This includes removing the entire shower and sections of drywall surrounding it, particularly the wall adjacent to and behind the toilet," Legal Aid said in its statement.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

