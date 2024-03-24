Guns & Hoses Hockey Challenge: A fundraiser for first responders

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In the Aksarben neighborhood, local police holstered their guns, firefighters took time off from ladders and hoses and skated for bragging rights.

At Baxter Arena, the third annual Guns & Hoses hockey match helped to support our first responders with a little competitive fun.

"Who's better, the police or the firefighters? Obviously, I'm going to say the police. But yeah, it's a competitive hockey game. It's not anything slow and easy."

That's Cindi Perchal, the mother of one of the hockey players who's also a Sarpy County police officer. She's come to this event every year and has loved seeing the crowd grow.

This year, organizers say around 3000 people came to the event, including friends and family like Cindi.

All the money raised will go to the First Responders Foundation. It provides programs and services not only to first responders and their families but local veterans, too.