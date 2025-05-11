Habitat for Humanity helps families protect homes and build generational wealth with workshop

Video shows the free legal workshop offered by Habitat for Humanity, volunteer attorneys and Creighton law students.

Homeowners learned how to secure property for future generations.

Over $40 million in generational wealth secured for Omaha families in 2024.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When a loved one passes away, what happens to their home? Habitat for Humanity is stepping in to help neighbors prepare for that question — before it happens. The organization recently hosted a workshop where volunteer attorneys and Creighton law students helped homeowners take steps to protect their property and ensure it can be passed on to future generations.

“We’ve had people have a will in place and then an ex-husband that they haven’t talked to in 30 years has come and hired their own probate lawyer and stolen the house away from the kids who they were supposed to get," said Caroline Nosbisch, with the the Habitat for Humanity of Omaha. "So we were seeing a lot of those instances, and it was breaking our hearts, and we wanted to make sure people would have their homes."

In 2024 alone, Habitat for Humanity of Omaha helped secure over $40 million in generational wealth for local families. If you missed the workshop, the next one is scheduled for June 21. You can find more details in this story on our website.

