'Haircuts go a long way with self-esteem': Kids experiencing homelessness get free back-to-school haircuts

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A haircut has never felt so good. At the Open Door Mission's Lydia House, kids experiencing homelessness are getting ready to go back-to-school with free haircuts.

It's about making a difference in someone's life. Shannon Jackson, owner of Heavi Hitters Barber Shop in Benson is hosting this event to help our neighbors in school feel and look their best.

Shannon says her and her team wanted to give back to their community because kids are the future!

"Haircuts go a long way with self-esteem and how a person feels about their self every day so it's huge part of self-development, self-esteem, self love."

Along with the free haircuts, Open Door Mission and Heavi Hitters is serving lunch and giving out 100 backpacks.

The nonprofit is still in need of some back-to-school essentials. People can donate by dropping items off at the Timberlake or Elkhorn Family Outreach Center.