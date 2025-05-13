Heartland Bike Share's second annual Slow Race and Swap Meet-up

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In Millwork Commons, Heartland Bike Share hosted its second annual Slow Race and Swap Meet-up.

The event gives cyclists the opportunity to trade, sell, and buy bike gear and participate in a slow race.

All of the proceeds will support local nonprofit bike share operations like Heartland Bike Share.

In the Omaha metro, Heartland Bike Share has stations across over 120 square miles, with 400 pedal-assist e-bikes—and they have plans to continue to grow.

"In 2019 is when we brought the e-bike to our Heartland Bike Share service, and since then we've seen astronomical growth in year-over-year trips, so we're excited to see that continue,” said Logan Spackman, director of development with ROAM Share.

Heartland Bike Share started its bike share services in the Aksarben area in 2011 but has grown to downtown, midtown, Blackstone, Papillion, Bellevue, and Council Bluffs.