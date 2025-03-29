Heartland Pride behind on sponsors amid Midwest decline, a dozen have yet to return

Heartland Pride is experiencing a decline in corporate sponsorships this year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Some Midwest pride festivals are losing corporate sponsorship, one is the Omaha celebration Heartland Pride, which told KMTV this year they've seen a decline in dollars.

"I think right now there is a lot of fear and uncertainty that drive those changes," said Heartland Pride Vice President Sam Parnell.

Parnell said, so far, about a dozen sponsors have not come back, putting the festival far behind their goal. He said he's still hopeful they'll come back, but believes the current political climate may be scaring corporate donors.

"I do think that some of the local stores, maybe bigger corporations and things like that, some of the local stores are definitely still in support of us and want to be present at pride, but are facing backlash for anybody up their corporate chain," said Parnell.

Without money coming in, Omaha's Pride will look different this year; national entertainers are taking a step back in the program. Instead, local entertainers will be highlighted.

Kid's Pride will still be in its usual event space at CHI, and there will be the parade.

Parnell says even if they don't have big corporate sponsors, pride will still happen.

