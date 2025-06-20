Heritage Omaha plans Riverfront Public Market, producing access to fresh groceries

Residents of downtown Omaha, like Lauren Hebert and Chaves Shirley, struggle to access fresh groceries; they say they often resort to dining out due to the inconvenience of traveling for food.

Residents Lauren Hebert and Chaves Shirley have enjoyed the energetic atmosphere of downtown living for the past year and a half.

“It’s nice down here that we can be a part of everything,” Shirely said.

But they also see room for improvement.

“Getting any fresh food down here is just such a challenge. Neither one of us wants to drive to get it, so we’re always eating out,”said Shirley.

Heritage Omaha is exploring the idea of a year-round nonprofit public market to meet the needs of the downtown community. President Tina Cherica shared the plans, mentioning a partnership with Project for Public Spaces, an organization known for developing successful markets across the country.

“They had been part of the development of a public market that was in discussion several years ago, so they’re familiar with Omaha. They seem like a natural partner,” Cherica said.

While the market is still in its planning stages, Cherica provided a glimpse of what it might offer.

“The primary purpose of the public market is to really focus on some of those needs that we have down here; it’s to make fresh groceries available for the downtown community as well as prepared foods,” Cherica said.

This prospect excites Hebert and Shirley.

“I think it'd be the best-case scenario if there’s a grocery store. It’d be like Chicago or New York; they have them everywhere,” Shirley said.

Heritage Omaha is conducting workshops next week to gather community input and connect with potential vendors.

Cherica mentioned they have secured a plot of land at the riverfront for the market, but its exact location remains under wraps.

