Heritage Omaha plans Riverfront Public Market, producing access to fresh groceries

Downtown living offers a vibrant lifestyle, but accessing fresh groceries can be a challenge for residents. The prospect of a year-round Riverfront Market, could be a potential solution.
Residents Lauren Hebert and Chaves Shirley have enjoyed the energetic atmosphere of downtown living for the past year and a half.
“It’s nice down here that we can be a part of everything,” Shirely said.
But they also see room for improvement.
“Getting any fresh food down here is just such a challenge. Neither one of us wants to drive to get it, so we’re always eating out,”said Shirley.
Heritage Omaha is exploring the idea of a year-round nonprofit public market to meet the needs of the downtown community. President Tina Cherica shared the plans, mentioning a partnership with Project for Public Spaces, an organization known for developing successful markets across the country.
“They had been part of the development of a public market that was in discussion several years ago, so they’re familiar with Omaha. They seem like a natural partner,” Cherica said.
While the market is still in its planning stages, Cherica provided a glimpse of what it might offer.
“The primary purpose of the public market is to really focus on some of those needs that we have down here; it’s to make fresh groceries available for the downtown community as well as prepared foods,” Cherica said.
This prospect excites Hebert and Shirley.
“I think it'd be the best-case scenario if there’s a grocery store. It’d be like Chicago or New York; they have them everywhere,” Shirley said.
Heritage Omaha is conducting workshops next week to gather community input and connect with potential vendors.
Cherica mentioned they have secured a plot of land at the riverfront for the market, but its exact location remains under wraps.