How an Omaha landmark celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At the Joslyn Castle, members of the Omaha Tribe and beyond came together to honor Native American culture. The celebration shares the day with Columbus Day - a day important to Italian Americans.



Traditional drums, dancing and food.

Individual groups have celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day in Nebraska for many years but it was officially recognized by the legislature in 2020.

This is the 3rd year Joslyn Castle has hosted this celebration.

"It's important because it's our future," said Amen Sheridan Sr..

Sheridan is a member of the Omaha tribe and a mentor for Native American children at the Omaha Nation Public School in Macy, Nebraska.

He says the day is an opportunity to celebrate traditions.

"And make the grandmas and grandpas and their guardianship and their father and mother, you know, make them proud of who they are, where they come from", he said.

The celebration shares the day with Columbus Day.

It's a day that Daniel Matuella with Sons and Daughters of Italy in America says holds significant meaning for Italian Americans.

"There's a lot of symbolism with the expedition that Columbus did in 1492. It does really represent the pioneering spirit", said Matuella.

Matuella says his group welcomed the opportunity to share the day with the Indigenous community.

"Because familia is what makes the world go round. And so that's what we're about", he said.

"We're not going anywhere and we're going to be able to uplift each other and we're here to carry on our culture and our traditions, even though it was stripped from us, we're still here and we're still carrying it forward", said Elizabeth Lovejoy Brown, a member fo the Omaha Tribe and the Executive Director of the Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte Center.