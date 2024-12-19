How bike-friendly is Nebraska?

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The League of American Bicyclists rank Nebraska 48th nationally for bike-friendliness. We talk to cycling advocates who share where changes need to be made, including right here in Omaha.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The report is out. The League of American Bicyclists ranks Nebraska 48th nationally for bike-friendliness. It's something cyclist in our community aren't surprised by.

Do you think that's a fitting, fitting rank?

"Well I think so when you look at Nebraska as a whole and it's sad that we've been there and we've been there for a number of years,” said Mike McGee, President of the Bellevue Bicycle Club.

Technically Nebraska is one spot higher than its previous 49th rank in 2022 but it's something statistics support.

That's because, in 2024 the advocacy group Bike Walk Nebraska (BWN) found that there was a 122% increase in bicycle deaths statewide. 71% of those crashes occurred within Omaha alone.

"It is impossible for the state as a whole to progress forward when our entire metropolitan, when our largest metropolitan area is statistically moving backwards in terms of vulnerable road user safety,” said Cait Dumas-Hein, associate director of BWN.

Currently Nebraska is one of two states without a statewide plan that allows for safe access for everyone on the road.

Because of that, cyclists here feel the impact and say they don't feel 100% safe when their out on the roads.

"Cycling is great for exercise, but it's also a good transportation for commuting and places to get safely. And in the interior of Omaha is not really set up for that, you can ride sidewalks, get to some of the trails, but it's not as as friendly as other parts,” said McGee.

"And you go across intersections. You've got to be very cautious about motorists not stopping behind the crosswalk,” said Jeff Quandt, a member of the Bellevue Bicycle Club.

Bike Walk Nebraska says the city of Omaha has funded different plans over the years with the most recent being the Active Mobility Master Plan.

A plan for a more complete and connected network for walking, bicycling, and other modes of active transportation.

"If Omaha as a city accelerates their investment into transportation systems that are on street, protected, available for people to use that's going to have ripple effects throughout the rest of the state,” said Dumas-Hein.

It's about safeguarding Nebraskan's health and well-being.

