'How could they not listen to that much of Nebraska': Winner take all advances

Legislative Bill 3 also known as 'winner-take-all' has passed committee.

The bill will be debated in the Nebraska Unicameral legislature.

If approved, Nebraska would allocate all electoral votes to a statewide candidate instead of by district.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An effort to eliminate the Blue Dot, Legislative Bill 3 or “winner-take-all,” was passed by the Government, Military, and Veteran Affairs Committee. Now, it will be up for debate in the Unicameral.

If passed, the bill would change how Nebraska casts electoral college votes during presidential elections. Instead of giving votes by districts, all electoral college votes would go to a single statewide candidate.

Central Omaha neighbor, Linda Jensen, attended the bill’s hearing in January, she says she's shocked the bill advanced.

"We walked out that day and said with as much opposition to it as there was. And the opposition coming from both sides it's like done deal we thought we had it. How could they not listen to that much of Nebraska," said Jensen.

Governor Jim Pillen is in favor of the change and said in a statement:

“Winner-Take-All – which would restore unity to Nebraska’s allocation of electoral college votes and strengthen our voice in presidential elections – just passed out of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee and will receive floor consideration by the full Legislature. This is great news for Nebraska and I’m grateful to Chair Rita Sanders and the great senators who voted to advance WTA for their leadership.”

Blue Dot signs are still up in yards, this time they’re a statement opposing the bill. Jason Brown, who painted the first Blue Dot sign and his wife Ruth believe the issue should be non-partisan, and urge senators to think about the state's future.

"We're less partisan and I think that can be from a subjective point of view on just how we kind of get along with our neighbors and we're less likely to, to, brand people as good and bad or wicked or whatever just because of where they vote," J. Brown.

Senator Loren Lippencott, who introduced the bill told KMTV he’s grateful it passed the committee.

The debate has not been put on the calendar yet, Speaker John Arch will announce his priority bills on March 17th.