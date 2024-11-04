How local presidential campaigns are using these last 24 hours to reach voters

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Volunteers with the Harris-Walz and Trump-Vance campaigns in Omaha have been knocking on doors and making phone calls to reach undecided voters on why they should vote for their candidate.

The final stretch to get your vote. 3 News Now reporter Jill Lamkins is talking to those on the last stretch of the campaign trail.

In Omaha, volunteers for both the Harris-Walz and Trump-Vance campaign have been knocking on doors and making phone calls to reach undecided voters on why they should vote for their candidate.

Volunteers with the Harris-Walz campaign tell me they're using these last 24 hours to urge Nebraskans to make their voices heard.

"You meet them where they are and you talk with them about whats important to them, it's just kind of the same thing and hope that they're open to it and generally they are,” said Melinda Classen, a volunteer with the Harris-Walz campaign.

Todd Watson, Nebraska GOP political director tells us their volunteer work have been consistent over time and it's about a sustained effort.

"It's more important to listen. Instead of telling you what to think, what's going on in your life. What's impacting you, what are your concerns. Having a conversation that's what we've spent a lot more time with this year,” said Watson.

Both republicans and democrats say there is a lot of excitement from their parties.